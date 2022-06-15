Erykah Badu On Board To Exec Produce Tribeca-Bound Hip Hop Documentary ‘The DOC’

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Caplan’s directorial debut is a love letter and inspirational hip hop archive about The DOC, a master of the art who is more than likely your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.

The film chronicles the life of the lyricist and producer who wrote for N.W.A and Dr. Dre, co-founded Death Row Records, mentored Snoop Dogg and left his mark on hip hop culture forever. Thirty years after a devastating car crash that took his voice, The DOC is still struggling with his legacy as a rapper with the greatest cadence before West Coast rap exploded in popularity and he considers surgery that might be able to restore his vocals. The DOC explores this risky decision alongside a cast of celebrities who reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world from music to love to civil rights crusading.

“I am excited to announce that I am coming on board as executive producer of The DOC which recently will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival,” said the singer. “It is no secret that D.O.C. and I have created a ‘work of art’ together in the past, and I’m excited to continue our relationship professionally. D.O.C. has been my best friend for over 30 years, and I am honored to bring this amazing documentary home.”

Caplan had this to say about the documentary: “D.O.C. (the man) has held a certain mythos in the hip hop community. The greats – from Dr. Dre to Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z – speak his name in some of their biggest hits, yet his story has alluded the general public, myself included, for decades. I had heard about the crash, but that was only the tip of the iceberg.”

Along with Badu, Brent Mack will also serve as Executive Producer, with Tracy ‘The DOC’ Curry, Gary Ousdahl, and Dave Caplan, as producers.