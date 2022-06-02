Sideshow & Janus Films Take Domestic On Dardenne Brothers’ ‘Tori And Lokita’ – Cannes

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights for Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s Tori and Lokita which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and was lauded with the Festival’s Special 75th Anniversary Prize. A theatrical release from Sideshow and Janus is being planned.

Tori and Lokita stars Pablo Schils, Joely Mbundu, Alban Ukaj, Tijman Govaerts, Charlotte De Bruyne, Nadège Ouedraogo, and Marc Zinga. The film is produced by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Delphine Tomson, and Denis Freyd.

In Belgium today, a young boy Tori (Pablo Schils) and an adolescent girl Lokita (Joely Mbundu) who have traveled alone from Africa pit their invincible friendship against the difficult conditions of their exile.

Sideshow and Janus Films said: “Tori and Lokita is an immediate classic and shows these master filmmakers working at their highest level, focused with a newfound intensity on the issues plaguing our time. The Dardenne brothers have had a profound influence on an entire generation of filmmakers, and we cannot wait to bring this film to the public, including both fans of the Dardennes’ body of work, and younger cinephiles who are sure to recognize the brothers’ profound influence on cinema today.”

The deal was negotiated by Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers with Janus Films and Sideshow.

“The Dardennes give this the feeling of a suspense thriller, a nail-biter in parts, that I have never experienced in any of their previous films,” hailed Deadline’s Pete Hammond in his review of Tori and Lokita, “Remarkably, they have found a new filmmaking groove here, a renewed vibrancy, and that in and of itself is heartening news.”

Belgium saw a triple crown win for its filmmakers at Cannes this year. In addition to the Dardenne Brothers, Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s Close tied for the Grand Prize win with Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon. Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch’s Eight Mountains, which tied for the Jury prize with EO, also hails from Belgium.