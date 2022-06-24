Showtime & BET Studios Developing Pilot ‘The Book Of Jose’ From Fat Joe, Kenya Barris & Jorge Reyes

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and BET Studios announce the development of The Book of Jose, a pilot about hip hop star Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena. Cartagena (Happy Feet, Empire) will executive produce alongside pilot script writer Jorge A. Reyes (Queen of the South, Kevin Hill), and Kenya Barris (Black-ish, We The People).

L to R: Jessy Terrero and E. Brian Dobbins Courtesy

The Book of Jose is a rags-to-riches story following Fat Joe’s evolution from growing up in the drug and violence-scarred streets of the Bronx to becoming a Grammy-nominee, producer, and actor with a career spanning nearly three decades. The project will follow every phase of Joe’s life and the threats that have come in the form of rivals, addiction, incarceration, and death. All of which showed the artist that resilience and the love of his family are the only paths to success.

The Book of Jose comes from Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society in collaboration with Cinema Giants, Buffalo Kid Films, and Artists First. It will be produced through Khalabo Ink Society’s overall deal with BET Studios, where Barris is also a principal partner.

Also serving as executive producers alongside Cartagena, Barris, and Reyes is E. Brian Dobbins, and pilot director Jessy Terrero. Luis F. Velasco and Ulysses Terrero will produce and Ashley Acevedo will AP.

Cartagena is repped by APA, Universal Attractions, Digital Launch, and Roc Nation. Barris is repped by CAA and Artists First. Reyes is repped by CAA, Zero Gravity Management, and Jackoway, Austen, et al. Jessy Terrero is repped by Fox Rothschild.