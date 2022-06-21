Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Talker ‘Sherri’ Gets Premiere Date; Sold In 97% Of U.S.

Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talker Sherri is on track for a fall premiere. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has set Monday, September 12 for the debut of the nationally syndicated weekday talk show with clearances now at more than 97% of the U.S.

Anchored by Fox Television Stations, stations belonging to Cox, Hearst, Sinclair, Nexstar and others also have agreed to carry the show. Sherri takes over the Fox O&O time slots of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired its final episode on June 17.

Shepherd will appear before a live audience from New York’s Chelsea Studios with a daily dose of pop culture, comedy, conversations, along with celebrity and human interest interviews.

David Perler (The Wendy Williams Show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show) executive produces and serves as showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray also executive produce, with Suzanne Bass, Joelle Dawson and Fernita Wynn serving as co-executive producers.

“September 12th can’t get here fast enough,” said Shepherd. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”