Shanghai Disneyland To Reopen This Week

After temporarily shuttering amid a surge in Covid cases last March, China’s Shanghai Disneyland will reopen to the public this week, management at Shanghai Disney Resort said today. Ticket sales and annual pass reservations resume from tomorrow and the park will then return to operations on Thursday, June 30. Shanghai ended its strict lockdown earlier this month.

During the initial reopening phase, the park will implement enhanced health and safety measures and undertake a careful ramp up of operations, management said. Capacity will be limited as well.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have resumed operations. However, some experiences such as Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel Universe will remain closed for the time being.

All guests, regardless of age, will be required to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code (“Suishenma”) and a negative Nucleic Acid Test taken within 72 hours prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort. Proof of the test is mandatory. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing are also required.

Further, all guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland Hotel are required to present a green Telecommunication Data Based Travel Itinerary Card and complete the Health Declaration Form during check-in at the Front Desk and Magic Kingdom Lounge.

Shanghai Disney’s reopening follows that of the Universal Beijing Resort on June 15 in a phased approach. That park had originally opened in September 2021 and then closed in May as Covid cases grew in the capital.

The news also comes as China’s box office is showing some improvement with Jurassic World Dominion recently crossing $100M in the market. Disney/Pixar’s latest release, Lightyear, remains undated there.