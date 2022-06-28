‘Sex/Life’ Star Sarah Shahi Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has signed with WME for representation.

Shahi portrays Billie Connelly in the provocative Netflix drama series which is heading into its second season. Inspired by BB Easton’s self-published memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, Billie Connelly (Shahi), her husband, and her past which takes a deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire. The show quickly became one of Netflix’s best performing shows and drew over 67 million viewers in its first season.

Shahi received critical praise for her portrayal of DA’s office investigator Rachel Behnam in Showtime’s City on a Hill. She also starred in an an episode of the Netflix Dolly Parton anthology series Heartstrings, in which each episode is based on a Dolly song. She also starred alongside Nathan Fillion on NBC’s The Rookie, and in the Steven Spielberg-produced NBC series Reverie. She also is known for her roles on CBS’ Person of Interest, USA’s Fairly Legal and Showtime’s The L Word. Her other television credits include Chicago Fire, Life with Damian Lewis, The Sopranos, Ray Donovan and Alias.

Shahi next stars in the anticipated Warner Bros./DC superhero feature Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson, set for release in October. She also has signed on to star in the upcoming Amazon film Red, White and Royal Blue, based on the best-selling book, and she is attached to executive produce and star in The Hollys, written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, with Di Novi Pictures producing.

She continues to be repped by AFA/Prime Talent Media.