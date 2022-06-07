‘Sesame Street’ Musical Arriving Off Broadway In Fall 2022

Sesame Street: The Musical, a new stage production featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie and Oscar the Grouch will open Off Broadway this fall, producers Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop said today.

Featuring classic Sesame Street songs plus new numbers created for the production, the musical begins previews September 8 at Theater Row theater, with opening night set for September 22. The engagement will run through November 27.

Directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller of Rockefeller Productions, which specializes in family entertainment, the musical will star the Sesame Street characters in their original puppet forms, with special guest performers to be announced.

Other Sesame Street characters included in the show are The Count, Gabrielle and “a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites.”

Producer and Creator Rockefeller said in a statement, “We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring Sesame Street’s first original Off Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage. We believe it will be a production for children and fans of all ages to embrace and enjoy.”

“As the world begins to open up, families and fans are looking forward to live, high-quality in-person experiences with their favorite brands, and Sesame Workshop is answering the call with the expansion of our themed entertainment offerings,” said Jennifer Ahearn, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment. “With its critically-acclaimed productions and keen eye for presenting beloved stories, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Rockefeller Productions on a stage show that will have the young and young-at-heart singing, dancing, and celebrating with their Sesame Street friends.”

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S.

Creative staff, special celebrity guests, and other information will be announced later.