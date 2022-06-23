‘Selling Sunset’ Renewed For Seasons 6 & 7 At Netflix As Streamer Builds Out Property Slate

Netflix is doubling down on property.

The streamer has handed breakout reality series Selling Sunset a two season order – taking it through seasons six and seven and ordered a slate of new property, real estate and renovation shows.

Production on season six of high-end real estate series Selling Sunset, which follows the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald and their colleagues at The Oppenheim Group, will start later this summer.

The series, which is produced by Lionsgate and Done and Done Productions, is exec produced by creator Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil and Jason Oppenheim.

Elsewhere, the streamer has ordered four new shows and handed premiere dates to a slew of others in the property space.

Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse is behind two series: Designing Miami and Buying Beverly Hills.

Designing Miami, which premieres September 21, follows two of Miami’s two hottest designers who are competitors and husband and wife – Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. The eight-part series, produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, is exec produced by Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff and Luke Neslage.

Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres this fall, follows the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment, it is exec produced by Brent Montgomery, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, Michael Call, Steven Drieu and Sara Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, Critical Content has Instant Dream Home and Buy My House.

Instant Dream Home, which premieres August 10, is hosted by Danielle Brooks and is part home renovation show and part heist movie. It is exec produced by Tom Forman, George Verschoor, David Metzler, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer, Bob Asher, Sue Langham, and Courtney Sanders.

Buy My House, which premieres this fall, follows homeowners from across America who come to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons including Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.

The six-part series is hosted by Nina Parker and exec produced by Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matthew Pickel, Moira Ross and Dan Morando.

Finally, the streamer has dated How To Build a Sex Room for July 8, the third season of Dream Home Makeover on July 27 and Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC on August 24.

How To Build a Sex Room follows luxury interior designer Melanie Rose helping couples to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish. It comes from ITV America and High Noon Entertainment and is exec produced by Adam Sher, Jim Berger, Scott Feeley, Corrina Robbins and Sarah Howell.