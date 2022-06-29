‘See’: Jason Momoa’s Apple Drama Series To End With Season 3

Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss has fought his last battle after Apple TV+ revealed that season three of See would be its last.

The post-apocalyptic drama series will return for its third and final on August 26 and will be rolled out weekly.

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo, played by Dave Bautista, and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

It’s not a huge surprise that the show is ending with its third season (you can see a tease below). Showrunner and exec producer Jonathan Tropper posted an emotional message on social media in November after wrapping production of two seasons of the show back-to-back. “The journey, as always, is really about the people you come to know and love along the way,” he wrote on Instagram.

The third season will also star Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content and exec produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Tropper.

In September, the tech giant, said that the second season of See had become its most-watched returning drama series in the first two weeks after release. The company, did, however, of course, not reveal any actual data with this proclamation.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of ‘See,’ which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said Jonathan Tropper, who renewed his overall deal with the streamer earlier this year. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”