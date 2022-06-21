You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dune Part 2’: Léa Seydoux To Play Lady Margot In Upcoming Sequel For Legendary

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve & Adam Pearson To Star In ‘A Different Man’ For A24

Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson are set to star in the A24 psychological thriller A Different Man from filmmaker Aaron Schimberg. A24 is financing and producing the pic, which will be written and directed by Schimberg.

The film follows Edward, an outcast who is seeking a new life and fresh start. After he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on a man starring as him in a stage production based on his former life.

Alongside A24, Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films, Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films and Jason Reif will produce. Stan will executive produce. Production kicks off next month.

Stan is coming off rave reviews for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. On the film side, he recently starred in the thriller Fresh for Searchlight. Reinsve’s recent credits include The Worst Person in the World and The Governess. 

Stan is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Reinsve is repped by CAA.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad