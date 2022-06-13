Sean “Diddy” Combs To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022.

The award, which honors industry figures who have both significantly shaped culture through their careers and are seen as transformative leaders, will be awarded to the U.S. pop culture icon later this month at the awards show.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black excellence.”

Combs launched one of modern music’s most successful labels in Bad Boy Records, which made stars of Notorious B.I.G., The Lox, Lil Kim and Junior Mafia among others. He also helped cultivate the likes of Usher and Mary J. Blige, has seen major success on several of his own albums, including 1997’s No Way Out, and won three Grammys.

Lil Nas X Doubles Down On Criticism Of BET Awards, Posts Tease Of New Diss Track; Network Responds

In a storied career, he has also produced Making the Band for BET’s Paramount Global sibling MTV, launched his own cable channel, Revolt TV, in 2013 and created a fashion label, Sean John. He has branched out into premium spirits and launched fitness and wellness water brand Aquahydrate.

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend Hip hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey,” said Jesse Collins, BET Awards Executive Producer and Founder and CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Past Lifetime Achievement recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & More

Now in its 22nd year, the BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday June 26 at 8pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing, with Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.