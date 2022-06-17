‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Spencer Hudnut Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: SEAL Team showrunner/executive producer Spencer Hudnut is expanding his relationship with CBS Studios, the studio behind the military drama series, with a new overall deal.



SEAL Team is currently in production on its sixth season at Paramount+. SEAL Team, along with Evil, relocated to the ViacomCBS streaming service from CBS in May 2021, where it has ranked among the streamer’s most-watched dramas.

Hudnut has been with SEAL Team since it premiered in 2017, rising through the ranks to become executive producer and showrunner in 2019.

Prior to SEAL Team, Hudnut served as a writer and producer on NBC’s Blacklist: Redemption and Unforgettable on CBS, where he began his television career as the show’s writers’ assistant. Prior to his writing career, he was an advertising sales executive at CBS and NBC.

Hudnut is repped by CAA, TFC Management and Gang Tyre.