‘SEAL Team’: Raffi Barsoumian Cast As New Series Regular On Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Raffi Barsoumian (The Code) is set as a new series regular on the upcoming sixth season of SEAL Team on Paramount+.

Barsoumian will play Omar, a Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL. The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.

The David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks also star.

This will be the military drama’s second season on Paramount+ following its move from CBS in May 2021.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and David Boreanaz serve as executive producers.

Barsoumian was a series regular on the CBS drama The Code and most recently played a significant recurring role on the final two seasons of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. On Broadway he appeared in Les Liaisons Dangereuses and starred opposite Tom Hanks in Henry IV for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. Barsoumian is repped by Innovative, Gartner Group Entertainment and GGSSC.