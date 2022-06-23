Scott Sternberg Productions Kicks Off New Doc Division With Film On Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil; Acquires Strong Island Films

Scott Sternberg Productions today announced the launch of a new documentary division and the acquisition of Strong Island Films.

The first project under SSP’s new division, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story, will premiere this Sunday on REELZ. Sternberg directed the documentary in which the lead singer of the legendary heavy metal band, in his own words, “details what led him to music, the formation and early days of Mötley Crüe, surviving his hardest party days and how he navigated the road to superstardom.” Neil and Sternberg are executive producers of the film.

Vince Neil at the premiere of “The Dirt” in Hollywood on March 18, 2019 Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The two-hour doc, featuring interviews with Neil’s son and daughter, as well as bandmates Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, and others, takes an “incredibly candid” view of the musician’s “much publicized setbacks — from the heartbreak of losing a young child to being arrested for driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed his friend.”

SSP’s documentary division is also developing Where the Hits Were Born, “an in depth look at where, when, how, and why the biggest hits in music were created,” and Living on the Moon, a dive into “the future colonization of the moon and how architects, builders, and scientists will get together to make it happen.”

SSP, which is based on the Raleigh Studios lot in Hollywood, describes itself as “a full service multi-media production company specializing in unscripted program content.” Its series include iCRIME with Elizabeth Vargas, On the Case with Paula Zahn, Exposed with Deborah Norville, The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas, and The Chris Isaak Hour.

The newly-acquired Strong Island Films, an all-service production company led by principles Rob and Cindy Dorfmann, boasts credits that range from Invention USA, to Up and Vanished, My Uncle is the Green River Killer, Fight Science, and Crime 360, as well as the podcast Partners in True Crime. Strong Island’s Making an Exoneree, a feature doc that follows a group of Georgetown undergraduate students who reinvestigate wrongful conviction cases, is playing the festival circuit where it has won multiple awards, including prizes at the Seattle Film Festival and the Santa Clarita International Film Festival.

“Documentaries are now more popular than ever,” Sternberg noted in a statement. “Docs tell stories through exposing the real truth and nothing but the truth. Storytellers are now more comfortable sharing experiences, trying new experiences, and recording experiences. That is what our target is.”

He added, “By bringing Strong Island Films into the company, we strengthen and expand our reach.”

Strong Island’s Rob Dorfmann commented, “We are very excited to be working with Scott Sternberg as he has been a mentor and friend in the true crime space, and we look forward to creating great, compelling, and entertaining shows with him.”