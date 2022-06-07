Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Jennifer Loren, Director Of The Cherokee Nation Film Office

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! On this week’s episode we have guest Jennifer Loren.

Jennifer Loren, is a Cherokee producer, writer, director, actress-and-director of of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. According to osiyo.tv, Jennifer has been nominated for more than 30 Emmy awards and has been awarded ten of those; nine as Executive Producer and host of Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People and one for investigative news coverage in 2012.

She often speaks on the issues plaguing Native American talent and publicly announces calls for change. “With Natives currently comprising less than 1% of these professions, the significant need for diversity, inclusion and accurate representation of Native identity within film and television has remained prevalent since the industries’ earliest years,” said the director.

The mission of the Cherokee Nation Film Office is to increase the presence of Native Americans in every level of the film and television industries, while creating opportunities for economic development and jobs in the Cherokee Nation.

For her efforts in amplifying Native talent in Oklahoma, deadCenter Film will present Loren with the 2022 Oklahoma Film ICON Award during the state’s largest film festival later this month.

deadCenter Film honors outstanding film industry professionals for their challenging work and efforts in bolstering Oklahoma’s film landscape while helping fuel the state’s rise as a filmmaking hub. The Oklahoma Film ICON Award recognizes the passion, determination and creativity of individuals with past honorees that include Alfre Woodward, Sterlin Harjo and Wes Studi.

On this episode Loren and I talk about the representation of Natives Americans in Hollywood, why change is happening so slowly, and how she’s looking to change the film landscape in Oklahoma.