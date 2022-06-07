Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘The Sea Change’

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in The Sea Change—a drama marking the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production.

The film based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Elizabeth Jane Howard centers on the famous London playwright Emmanuel and his sickly and embittered wife Lillian, who have never fully buried the memory of their deceased daughter, Sarah. The pair’s rocky marriage takes an unexpected turn when they travel to a remote Greek island. While Johansson will presumably be playing Lillian, details as to her role have not yet been disclosed.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) wrote the script for production company AGC Studios. Thorston Schumacher is serving as the pic’s producer.

Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach’s custody-battle drama Marriage Story and Taika Waititi’s satire Jojo Rabbit. The actress was also notably fêted with the American Cinematheque Award in November of last year. She most recently reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) for Disney’s Marvel pic of the same name, and will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. Other upcoming projects include the Apple tentpole Project Artemis with her Avengers franchise co-star Chris Evans, Sebastián Lelio’s drama Bride, and a Tower of Tower film in early development, which she will produce for Disney.

Thomas earned her Oscar nom for her leading role in The English Patient in 1997. She’s also been recognized over the course of her career with a BAFTA Award, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe noms and other accolades. She plays Diana Taverner on Apple TV+’s hit series Slow Horses with Gary Oldman, and will soon be seen in Marc Fitoussi’s comedy Les Cyclades, Rupert Everett’s Lost and Found in Paris, Jane Anderson’s historical drama Women in the Castle and Alexander-Therese Keining’s Paramour, among other projects.

Lenkiewicz served as lead writer on Steve McQueen’s Emmy-nominated series Small Axe and penned the script for Maria Schrader’s upcoming #MeToo film She Said, starring Carey Mulligan. Additional credits include the features Colette, Disobedience and Ida, and the Netflix series The Eddy.

Johansson is represented by CAA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Thomas by Agence Adequat in France, CAA, Independent Talent Group in the UK and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; and Lenkiewicz by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.