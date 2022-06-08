Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto & Emily Beecham Join Scarlett Johansson In Kristin Scott Thomas’ ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson’s new movie, My Mother’s Wedding, that’s also Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut has added BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, SAG ensemble winner Freida Pinto and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Emily Beecham. Cameras are currently rolling, Deadline hears.

Details with regard to the pic’s plot are under wraps, but Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Producers are Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas was making her feature directorial debut with The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. This is not that project, nor did it come to fruition.

Miller received a 2013 Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress TV Miniseries/Movie category and BAFTA Best Leading Actress nom for HBO’s The Girl in which she played Tippi Hedren to Toby Jones’ Alfred Hitchcock. She also received a 2008 BAFTA nom in the Rising Star category. She exploded on the stateside scene in 2006 with her turn as Edie Sedgwick in 2006’s Factory Girl and continued on to big parts in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, American Sniper, Foxcatcher, The Lost City of Z, Live by Night, The Catcher Was a Spy, 21 Bridges and is starring as Erin Fleming in Oren Moverman’s Groucho Marx movie, Raised Eyebrows.

Pinto will next be seen in Mr. Malcolm’s List, directed by Emma Holly Jones, set for release via Bleecker Street on July 1. Additionally, the star of the Oscar winning Best Picture Slumdog Millionaire recently launched her production company Freebird Films, developing provocative stories with the intention of challenging stale assumptions, reflecting and celebrating diversity, uplifting the work and lives of intrepid women and revealing everyday heroes. The company has 18 projects in various stages of development including the highly anticipated Netflix limited series The Henna Artist, based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling novel, with Pinto starring and executive producing. Pinto won a SAG feature ensemble award for Slumdog Millionaire and was BAFTA nominated for the film in the supporting actress category. Her feature credits include Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Immortals, Knight of Cups, Only, Hillbilly Elegy and Intrusion.

Beecham won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe. Her feature credits include 28 Weeks Later; Hail, Caesar!, Cruella, Guy Ritchie’s The Interpreter and Mikael Håfström’s Slingshot.

