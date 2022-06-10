Sarajevo Film Festival Unveils Nominees For Its Second Annual TV Awards

The Sarajevo International Film Festival has unveiled the nominees for its second annual TV awards with 17 series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia represented across the nominees.

The local series up for awards are: Advokado, Besa 2, Block 27, Black Wedding, Strange Kind of Loves, Dolina rož, Awake, Lenin’s Park, Crazy, Confused, Normal, Underneath 2, Mrkomir I, Bad Blood, The Last Socialist Artefact, United Brothers, Killers of My Father 5, The Silence and Time of Evil.

This year, the award categories have expanded to include drama series and comedy and winners will be honored with the fest’s lauded Heart of Sarajevo award, a prize usually given to the festival’s competition winner.

The Sarajevo Film Festival established the awards for TV series last year, with the aim of promoting and showcasing the highest quality regional television series in the past 12 months to promote their international placement. More than 400 film professionals from the region will judge the awards.

The Sarajevo Film Festival is taking place from August 12-19.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Awake (Kljun)

Bad Blood (Nečista Kr)

Besa 2

Black Wedding (Crna Svadba)

Block 27 (Bloc 27)

Lenin’s Park (Leninov Park)

The Last Socialist Artefact (Područje Bez Signala)

The Silence (Šutnja)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS – DRAMA SERIES

Jelena Đokić (Black Wedding)

Tihana Lazović (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Kseniia Mishyna (The Silence)

Nika Rozman (Lenin’s Park)

Hana Selimović (Besa 2)

Jovana Stojiljković (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Nada Šargin (Time Of Evil)

Ivana Vuković (Awake)

BEST LEADING ACTOR – DRAMA SERIES

Arben Bajraktar (Besa 2)

Izudin Bajrović (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Rene Bitorajac (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Dragan Bjelogrlić (Bad Blood)

Goran Bogdan (The Silence)

Sebastian Cavazza (Lenin’s Park)

Uliks Fehmiu (Black Wedding)

Krešimir Mikić (The Last Socialist Artefact)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA SERIES

Lana Barić (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Ljiljana Blagojević (Awake)

Milica Gojković (Besa 2)

Branka Katić (Killers Of My Father 5)KILLERS OF MY FATHER 5 / UBICE MOG OCA 5)

Isidora Simijonović (Time Of Evil)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA SERIES

Zlatko Burić (The Silence)

Vahid Džanković (Awake)

Muhamed Hadžović (Underneath 2)

Slavko Štimac (Black Wedding)

Feđa Štukan (Bad Blood)

RISING STAR

Florist Bajgora (Besa 2)

Sara Klimoska (Underneath 2)

Pavle Mensur (Time Of Evil)

Robert Ožvar (Underneath 2)

Stipe Radoja (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Sara Sandeva (Bad Blood)

Stefan Vukić (Awake)

BEST DIRECTOR FOR THE EPISODE – DRAMA SERIES

Nemanja Ćipranić (Black Wedding – episode 7)

Jelena Gavrilović, Uroš Tomić (Awake – episode 8)

Matevž Luzar (Valley Of Flowers – episode 1)

Nikola Ljuca, Igor Stoimenov, Milan Todorović (Besa 2 – episode 4)

Dalibor Matanić (The Last Socialist Artefact episode 6)

Dalibor Matanić (The Silence – episode 6)

Momir Milošević (Block 27 – episode 6)

Goran Stanković (Bad Blood – episode 9)

BEST SCREENPLAY FOR THE EPISODE – DRAMA SERIES

Marjan Alčevski (The Silence – episode 6)

Matija Dragojević, Ljubica Luković (Awake – episode 8)

Boban Jevtić (Block 27 – episode 5)

Hana Jušić, Jelena Paljan, Milan F. Živković (The Last Socialist Artefact)

Strahinja Madžarević (Black Wedding – episode 5)

Milena Marković (Underneath 2 – episode 5)

Vojislav Nanović (Bad Blood – episode 3)

Igor Stoimenov, Vuk Ršumović, Mladen Matičević (Besa 2 – episode 1)

BEST COMEDY

Advokado

Crazy, Confused, Normal (Lud, Zbunjen Normalan)

Mrkomir I

Strange Kind Of Loves (Čudne Ljubavi)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS – COMEDY

Jasna Đuričić (Advokado)

Nataša Ninković (United Brothers)

Milena Predić (Strange Kind Of Loves)

Tatjana Šojić (Crazy, Confused, Normal)

BEST LEADING ACTOR – COMEDY

Ljubomir Bandović (Advokado)

Nikola Kojo (Strange Kind Of Loves)

Mustafa Nadarević (Crazy, Confused, Normal)

Goran Navojec (Mrkomir I)

RISING STAR – COMEDY

Tarik Džinić (Crazy, Confused, Normal)

Jovan Jovanović (Strange Kind Of Loves)

Mirna Mihelčić (Mrkomir I)

BEST SCREENPLAY FOR THE EPISODE – COMEDY

Feđa Isović (Crazy, Confused, Normal – episode 1)

Boban Jevtić, Nikola Kojo (Strange Kind Of Loves – episode 3)

Tonći Kožul, Zoran Lazić (Mrkomir I – episode 3)

Nikola Pejaković (Advokado – episode 5)

BEST DIRECTOR FOR THE EPISODE – COMEDY

Saša Hajduković (Advokado – episode 6)

Elmir Jukić (Crazy, Confused, Normal – episode 1)

Nikola Kojo (Strange Kind Of Loves – episode 1)

Snježana Tribuson (Mrkomir I – episode 3).