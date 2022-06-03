Sarah Silverman Joins Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Silverman has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer. If a deal closes, Silverman joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia, as well as Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Sources say Silverman will play Bernstein’s sister in the film.

In his directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years – from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and children Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Cooper developed the film together with Bernstein’s family, and the film is currently in production.

As for Silverman, the role gives her the opportunity to show off her dramatic acting chops like she did in Masters of Sex and the 2015 film I Smile Back after decades in the spotlight as an A-list comedic talent. Her musical The Bedwetter, for which she co-wrote the music and based on her 2010 memoir, is currently playing at the Atlantic Theater Company. She is also focused on her podcast The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

She is repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment.