Sarah Hyland To Host Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’

There’s a new bombshell entering the villa.

Sarah Hyland, one of the stars of ABC’s long-running sitcom Modern Family, has signed on to host Peacock’s new take on Love Island USA.

Hyland replaces Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the first three seasons on CBS.

It comes after Peacock handed the show, which is based on the breakout ITV2 format, a two season, 80-episode order.

She will be joined by British comedian Iain Stirling as narrator. Stirling voices the British series with a cutting charm.

It is the latest non-scripted hosting gig for Hyland, who fronts Play-Doh Squished for Amazon’s Freevee. Hyland is also set to star in Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Peacock’s new take on the dating series, which sees a group of singletons mix it up as they look for love, will launch on July 19 with six episode drops per week. This season will film in a villa in California, having previously been in locations including Hawaii, Fiji and Las Vegas.

It is produced by ITV Entertainment with Andy Cadman, who exec produced five seasons of the UK show, set as co-showrunner, alongside Ben Thursby-Palmer and Mike Espinosa.

The trio exec produce alongside David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Hyland is represented by WME, Richard Konigsberg and JSSK.