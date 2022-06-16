Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Alexander Jeffery’s Italy-Set Romance ‘A Chance Encounter’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Alexander Jeffery’s feature A Chance Encounter—formerly known as Molto Bella—slating it for release in theaters and on digital this fall.

In A Chance Encounter, two Americans, one an aspiring poet (Paul Petersen) and the other an established folk musician (Andrea von Kampen), cross paths in the scenic, coastal town of Taormina, Sicily. Their instant chemistry sparks collaboration, leading to an unexpected, weeklong writer’s retreat at a beautiful villa in the Sicilian countryside. As they immerse themselves in the local culture, they challenge each other to express their thorniest secrets, growing closer all the while.

Jeffery and Petersen wrote the romance, which claimed the Audience Choice Award at the 2020 Heartland Film Festival. Jeffery and Petersen also produced alongside Richard Wharton.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that has previously distributed Academy Award winner Another Round and Academy Award nominees The Man Who Sold His Skin and Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom. Upcoming releases include Last Film Show, The Legend of Molly Johnson and True Things starring Ruth Wilson.

Miles Fineburg negotiated the deal for A Chance Encounter on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films.