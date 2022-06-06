Crackle Plus To Stream Casper Van Dien Sci-Fi Action Series ‘Salvage Marines’

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American TV rights to Salvage Marines, a sci-fi action series starring Starship Troopers alum Casper Van Dien that will stream on Crackle Plus next month.

The dystopian futuristic series follows Samuel (Van Dien), who works as a factory laborer on planet Baen 6. When Samuel learns that his wife is pregnant, he does the only thing he can to ensure his child will avoid the same societal debt he has – enlist in the planet’s military ranks as a salvage marine. Armand Assante also stars in the series alongside Peter Shinkoda.

Launching in July, the series is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, co-written by Sean-Michael Argo and Rafael Jordan and produced by Philippe Martinez for MSR Media, Jake Seal and Jamie R Thompson for Orwo Studios, and Terry Bird from Black Hangar Studios. MSR Media’s Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley are executive producers along with Sherborne Media’s Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombek and Elizabeth Primm.

“Crackle is the perfect launchpad for Salvage Marines,” Orwo said in a statement. “It took us over four years from optioning the book to bring this series to release, and we are excited to see how sci-fi fans react.” Added Screen Media: “[Salvage Marines is] a perfect blend of sci-fi and action, and it builds a deep and gripping world that our audiences are sure to get lost in.”

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include Les Norton, starring Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson; Tia Mowery’s Comfort Kitchen; the suspense thriller Blast; Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton; and BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. The streamer also recently announced Season 3 of Going from Broke.