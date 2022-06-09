Salma Hayek Pinault & Demián Bichir Board Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’

Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir have boarded Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood, the debut film from the Academy Award winner’s three-year deal with Fremantle.

The pair of Oscar nominees will lead the project, which kicked off principal photography in Southern Italy and Rome this month and is based on the international bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco. It is a fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict in a farmhouse deep in the Italian countryside.

Frida star Hayek Pinault also is filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance, while Mexican actor Bichir is preparing to enter production on Let the Right One In.

Without Blood is Jolie’s fifth directing project and the first under her Fremantle mega-deal, which will see the Changeling star produce, direct and star in a slate of films, TV series and documentaries.

Jolie said: “I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice.”

The film is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment. Fremantle is distributor.

