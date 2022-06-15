Ryan Gosling As Ken Is A Stone-Washed Denim Dream In First Photo From Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

Blonde hair? Check. Eight-pack abs? Check. Sleeveless stone-washed denim jacket? Check.

Anyone who survived the ’80s knows the look, and Ryan Gosling pulls it off perfectly in the first image of him as “Ken” from Barbie, Warner Bros.’ Greta Gerwig-directed Mattel movie.

Barbie has been in development for quite some time, initially at Sony with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer circling the lead role before the project segued to Warner Bros. It also features Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae also starring. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach co-wrote the screenplay. Little is known about the plot, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the iconic doll’s story.

The first image of Margot Robbie as the movie’s titular doll was released some time ago.

Margot Robbie in “Barbie” Warner Bros

Barbie will hit theaters July 21, 2023, the studio said today during its CinemaCon session in Las Vegas.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.