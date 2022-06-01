‘Rutherford Falls’ Trailer: First Look At Season 2 Of Peacock Comedy Series

Peacock has released the official trailer for Season 2 of Rutherford Falls, the comedy series from Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur, ahead of its release later this month.

In the first season, we meet lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. After the mayor decides to move a statue of Nathan’s ancestor because car drivers keep crashing into it, Nathan embarks on a mission to keep the statue in place. That causes Reagan to juggle loyalty to her friend and to her people, the Minishonka Nation.

In Season 2, Nathan and Reagan help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes). Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star.

The series is notable for its Native representation in comedy television both in front of and behind the camera. It has one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series including Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire(Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache) as well as actor Michael Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]) on screen.

Ornelas, who co-created the series with The Office alum Helms and Parks and Recreation’s Schur, is showrunner and exec produces along with the pair. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

Watch the trailer above.