Amanda Brocato Promoted To EVP Of Live Events And Corporate Strategies At Rosenfield Media Group, Will Oversee Company’s Expansion Into Austin, Texas

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Brocato has been promoted to EVP, Live Events, and Corporate Strategies at Rosenfield Media Group. Formerly known as Amanda Sprague, Brocato will now be based in Austin, TX, overseeing Rosenfield Media Group’s presence in the territory and aggressively expanding its footprint within the capital city for both events and agency-driven corporate communications.

Brocato’s new title is viewed as a natural progression for her, following her entry into the company in October of 2020 to oversee its corporate strategies around existing clients, both in and out of the entertainment industry, as Vice President Corporate Strategies & Events. In addition to solidifying her role, Brocato successfully built a live events division that has allowed Rosenfield Media Group to provide full-service media strategies around the “Why” for events and parties, supplemented by red-carpet publicity and execution for marquee events across entertainment, business and sports.

Related Story Sports Content Studio Game1 Hires Former 101 & STX Exec Ben Bitonti To Oversee Unscripted Programming

“Too often, events and the PR around it center on what takes place at the event and who is attending,” explained Rosenfield Media Group’s CEO and President, Zach Rosenfield. “Amanda’s, and thus Rosenfield Media Group’s, philosophy around events is also creating and executing campaigns tied to why the event is taking place, as well as those producing and sponsoring it, to ensure that publicity around the gala, event or party gets a complete level of coverage and recognition.”

Rosenfield Media Group’s clients on the events side now include Shaquille O’Neal’s marquee Super Bowl event, Shaq’s Fun House, as well The Shaq Bowl and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s Las Vegas based gala, The Event. Other recent event signings include the Sports Illustrated Awards; the four-time Webby Award-winning hybrid event, Black Entrepreneurs Day, curated and hosted by Daymond John; Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach; and 60 Second Docs’ Cadillac Lyriq Collaborative Dinner. Brocato is currently spearheading the University of Texas at Austin’s Harry Ransom Center’s 65th anniversary gala event, A Celebration of Film which will also recognize a new endowment to honor Robert De Niro.

“As our company grew organically, so did the call from our clients to provide a wider breadth of event services to support their creative campaigns, launches and entertainment properties,” added Zach Rosenfield. “Amanda has leveraged nearly 20 years of experience ideating, producing and publicizing events for clients from W Hotels to the James Beard Foundation. Amanda has created a bridge for clients to tell the larger story around their events, while ensuring they can have their on-site KPI’s executed, all under one roof.”

Formerly known as Stan Rosenfield & Associates, Rosenfield Media Group is one of the most well-respected PR firms in the industry, with roots dating back more than 40 years. While the company rebranding to Rosenfield Media Group in October of 2020 has offices in Austin, it Is based in Los Angeles and continues to be steeped in talent when it comes to actors, directors, producers, production companies and content creators, as well as events spanning the worlds of entertainment, business and sports. Other notable clients on the part of the company’s Stan Rosenfield and Katie Feldman include Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Ann Curry, Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito, Rich Eisen, Morgan Freeman, Kelsey Grammer, Daymond John, Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush and CODA‘s history-making cast member Troy Kotsur, who earlier this year became the first Deaf man to land an acting Oscar.