Rose Matafeo’s ‘Starstruck’ Renewed For Third Season By BBC Three & HBO Max

BBC Three and HBO Max have commissioned a third season of Rose Matafeo’s critically-acclaimed comedy Starstruck.

The show, in which Matafeo plays millennial Londoner Jessie as she navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel), will once again be co-produced by the UK and U.S. networks, having proved popular on both sides of the Atlantic.

Matafeo will continue to co-write along with Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson and is also taking up directing duties for season three alongside Snedden.

The first two seasons have performed well on their respective platforms and achieved critical acclaim, with Matafeo in particular winning plaudits for her no-nonsense portrayal of a young millennial woman searching for love. Russell Tovey joined the cast for season two.

Starstruck, which is produced by Catastrophe and Last Week Tonight indie Avalon, has premiered in 96 countries, including Matafeo’s New Zealand birthplace on TVNZ and in Australia, France, Canada and India.

BBC Comedy Commissioner Gregor Sharp called the show a “blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humor and a truthful eye.”

Matafeo said: “I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat.”

Matafeo is delivering a Starstruck masterclass later today at the Banff World Media Festival.