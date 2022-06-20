Rolling Stones Tour Resumes Tuesday In Milan, Says Covid-Recovered Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger says the Rolling Stones will return from Covid isolation tomorrow, resuming its 60th anniversary European tour in Milan.

In an tweeted video, Jagger apologies “for the inconvenience about the shows,” then adds, “We’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday so see you there.”

The 78-year-old Jagger announced last week that he had Covid and that the Stones’ concert dates in Amsterdam and Bern would be rescheduled. (Amsterdam has been rescheduled for July 7, with Bern to be determined).

See Jagger’s last update below.