You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Stomps Into Korea With Top Pandemic Opening Day; Early Overseas Bow Eyes $45M+ In 15 Markets – International Box Office Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Rolling Stones Perform An Old Song For The First Time To Kick Off European Tour

Apparently, you can teach an old Stones new tricks.

The Rolling Stones started their 60th anniversary European tour by reviving the song “Out of Time,” which they first recorded in 1966 but have never played live.

The song was on the British edition of the Aftermath album. It was later popularized by Chris Farlowe, who released a cover version of it in 1966. Farlowe’s version was produced by Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The Stones appeared Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Watch the video above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad