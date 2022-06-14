‘Doomlands’ Season Two Greenlit By Roku Along With Duo Of Non-Scripted Series

Roku has commissioned a second season of animated comedy Doomlands and ordered a duo of non-scripted projects.

Josh O’Keefe’s Doomlands was picked up by Roku from failed short-form streamer Quibi two years ago.

Comprised of 10 15-minute episodes, season two of Look Mom! Productions show will pick up from where season one left off, following the adventures of the infamous Danny Doom Doom, Lhandi and the crew of the Oasis.

Doomlands is written by Josh O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Kayla Lorette and Mark Little. Lee Porter and O’Keefe serve as co-showrunners. The series is directed by Josh O’Keefe and exec produced by Josh Bowen.

Meanwhile, Roku has ordered Survival from Above and Lincoln Log Project (working title).

The former, which airs next year, is the first-ever survival competition series set entirely in rainforest treetops of Guyana, South America, according to Roku, with contestants suspended 100 feet off the ground.

In the latter from eOne, master builders will create the ultimate dream cabins from the ground up using life-sized Lincoln logs.

The shows are some of the earliest to be unveiled by new Roku head of Originals David Eilenberg as the platform ramps up original production. Eilenberg and Head of Scripted Originals Colin Davies are meeting producers at the Banff World Media Festival this week.

Of the non-scripted shows, Roku Head of Alternative Originals Brian Tannenbaum said they “plant Roku Originals’ flag in the adventure and exploration unscripted genres, which will not only excite our current streamer base, but also attract new audiences.”