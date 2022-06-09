‘Rocks’ Writer Theresa Ikoko Creating Channel 4 Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Dance School’ With ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ Scribe Lisa Holdsworth

Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko is creating a Channel 4 coming-of-age drama with A Discovery of Witches scribe Lisa Holdsworth about an eclectic group of dance students.

Dance School (working title) will provide 10 industry training placements to individuals with no previous TV experience.

Produce by Channel 4 Growth Fund-backed indie Duck Soup Films and inspired by true stories from inner-city Leeds, the eight-part show will follow the students as they navigate the intense highs and lows of coming-of-age in today’s complex world. Teacher Jackie heads up the Saturday class and brings together the core friendship gang and dance ensemble: Puppy, Kobby, Liam, Tim, Francesca, Tash and Nohail.

Street casting and recruitment starts in the summer and the production will shoot in the Autumn in and around Leeds.

The show has shades of Ikoko and director Sarah Gavron’s approach to BAFTA-winning Rocks, which cast young non-actors in inner-city London in what was an extensive process. Ikoko is also writing BBC drama Wahala from Firebird Pictures.

Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick said: “Dance School is a heart-warming portrayal of the hardships young people are increasingly exposed to, but it’s equally a celebration of inspiring and authentic stories that will resonate with our viewers.”

Executive producers are Rebekah Wray-Rogers, Jessica Brown Meek, Libby Durdy, Ikoko, Holdsworth, Kathryn O’Connor and Jessica Straker. Writers are Holdsworth, Dipo Baruwa-Etti, Kamal Kaan, Zodwa Nyoni, Phoebe Okeowo. Dance School will be produced by Lisa-Marie Russo and directed by Sara Dunlop. Choreography will be led by Sharon Watson and Dawn Holgate. The series was commissioned for Channel 4 by Hollick and Commissioning Editor Rebecca Holdsworth.