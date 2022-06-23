Robin Thede Strikes Overall Deal With HBO, Moves Pact From Warner Bros. TV

Robin Thede is staying in the Warner Bros. Discovery family.

The creator and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which was recently renewed for a fourth season by HBO, has struck a three year overall deal with the premium network.

It comes after she previously signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television in 2020.

Thede will create content exclusively for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Television under the new pact.

She is creator, star, showrunner and exec producer of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is the first sketch comedy series series to be written by, directed by, and starring Black women. The show has earned eight Emmy nominations and one win and is once again vying for a spot in the variety series category alongside series such as Saturday Night Live and The Amber Ruffin Show.

Other projects include the feature Fashionably Black for HBO Max, which is being produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, and last year she was developing a reboot of 1980s sitcom Perfect Strangers, that she was set to star in alongside London Hughes.

Thede was also the creator, executive producer, showrunner, writer and star of the BET late-night talk show The Rundown with Robin Thede and served as the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

She is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.