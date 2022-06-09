Suddenly Seymour: Rob McClure To Star Off Broadway In ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’; Skylar Astin Departs For New CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rob McClure, the actor Tony-nominated for his performance in the title role of the recently closed Mrs. Doubtfire, will make another quick costume change, this time for the lead in the Off Broadway hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

McClure will take over the role of Seymour on Tuesday, July 12, after current star Skylar Astin ends his engagement early to begin work on the new fall CBS drama series So Help Me Todd opposite Marsha Gay Harden.

The casting was announced today by Little Shop producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold.

McClure has starred in such Broadway productions as Beetlejuice, Something Rotten, Noises Off and Chaplin, and most recently in the title role of Mrs. Doubtfire. That musical closed May 29 after returning from a Covid hiatus in April; McClure is nominated in this Sunday’s Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role/Musical.

Skylar Astin Emilio Madrid

Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening), who joined the production in May, plays his final performance as Seymour on July 3 at the Westside Theatre Off Broadway.

In Little Shop, the classic sci-fi musical comedy by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken directed by Michael Mayer, McClure will co-star opposite Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, DDS. The cast also features Stuart Zagnit, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Khalifa White, Cristina Raé, and Khadija Sankoh. Evan Alexander Smith will play the role of Seymour from July 5–10.

The musical revival began performances on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to universal critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The production originally starred Jonathan Groff as Seymour.