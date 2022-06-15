‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Teaser: First Look At Matthew Warchus’ Netflix Holiday Release

Netflix released a first-look teaser for its upcoming holiday season special Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, with Alisha Weir as the title character, a little girl with an extraordinarily vivid imagination. The film adaptation, written by Dennis Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the stage’s Matilda The Musical, also stars Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull), and Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee.

The Netflix adaptation promises a new take on the stage musical. The synopsis: Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Graham and Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

The film, directed by Matthew Warchus with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

The ensemble also features Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Andrei Shen and Ashton Robertson.

Netflix will release the film across the world [excluding the UK and Ireland] this holiday season. Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures will release the film in UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on December 2, 2022.