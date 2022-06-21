Riverside Entertainment Moves Into Scripted With Micaela Wittman Drama ‘Remy & Arletta’, Jesse Eisenberg-Adrien Brody Thriller ‘Manodrome’

EXCLUSIVE: Riverside Entertainment is expanding into scripted content with the coming-of-age LGBTQ+ drama Remy & Arletta, written by and starring Micaela Wittman (Clairevoyant), and the nihilistic thriller Manodrome, starring Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) and Academy Award winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist).

The Los Angeles and Nashville-based production company, known for its unscripted success with the SXSW music doc Bluebird and the Magnolia Network series Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, came aboard both projects after production wrapped to assist with finishing funds and creative in post, also signing Wittman and her fellow multi-hyphenate Arthur De Larroche (Clairevoyant) to a first-look deal. Brian Loschiavo, Jeff Molyneaux and Pastor Alvarado will exec produce both Remy & Arletta and Manodrome on behalf of Riverside, which they lead as partners.

Adapted from Wittman’s bestselling novel of the same name, Remy & Arletta is based on a true story about two teens struggling to define their co-dependent relationship. De Larroche directed the pic and produced alongside Wittman.

Manodrome tells the story of Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened. Odessa Young, Ethan Suplee, Philip Ettinger and Georghe Murressean will also star in the first English-language feature from South Africa’s John Trengove (The Wound). Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, winners of the Camera d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, produced with Ryan Zacarias under their Felix Culpa banner, as well as Ben Giladi via Rainmaker Entertainment. Capstone Media Group and CAA are selling the film domestically.

“Premium storytelling has always been the core of our mission, and these projects and filmmakers have made the decision to transition into scripted an easy one,” said Riverside Co-Founder and Executive Producer, Loschiavo. “We look forward to continued success with these incredibly talented creative partners.”

Riverside Entertainment is an award-winning development and production company specializing in commercial, unscripted and scripted content, with a priority on mid-budget, filmmaker-driven projects. In addition to Bluebird and Making Modern, past and current titles include the feature music doc Midland: The Sonic Ranch (CMT) and the Outfest football doc First Down,as well as the series On the Record (ABC) and Disney Insider (Disney+).