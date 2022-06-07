Rita Ora, Nora Arnezeder, Saïd Taghmaoui & Joey Bicicchi Join Brad Furman Actioner ‘Tin Soldier’

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora (Fifty Shades franchise), Nora Arnezeder (The Offer), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joey Bicicchi (Black Bird) have signed on for roles in the action pic Tin Soldier, which is in production in Greece.

They join an ensemble that also includes Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo and Shamier Anderson.

The film from director Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer) tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout, military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government — in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) — recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-Special Forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.

Details on the roles the newest additions to the cast will play have not been disclosed.

Furman scripted Tin Soldier with Jess Fuerst. Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval (Inland Empire), Current Entertainment’s Steven Chasman (The Transporter series) and Romulus Entertainment’s Brad Feinstein (Bruised) are producing alongside Furman and Fuerst via their Road Less Traveled Productions banner. Blue Rider’s Walter Josten and Unified’s Ben Ruffman are serving as executive producers.

Ora is an internationally recognized singer-songwriter and actress best known for her studio albums Ora and Phoenix. She appeared in all three Fifty Shades films, as well as such big-screen titles as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Southpaw and Fast & Furious 6. Other upcoming projects include the fairy tale Wonderwell with the late Carrie Fisher, and the DreamWorks series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Arnezeder can be seen in Paramount+’s series The Offer and recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead. She also been seen in such films as The Colony, Berserk, Maniac, Safe House and The Words, among others. Additional TV credits include Riviera, Origin, Mozart in the Jungle and Zoo. Other upcoming projects include the AGC Television series Leopard Skin and Gonzalo López-Gallego’s thriller American Star with Ian McShane.

Taghmaoui previously worked with Furman on his 2016 film The Infiltrator. The actor has also appeared in the Wonder Woman films, The Forgiven, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, American Hustle, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and The Kite Runner, among others. Notable TV credits include The Missing, Touch and Lost.

Bicicchi’s credits include William H. Macy’s dramedy Rudderless; the crime drama Vincent N Roxxy with Emile Hirsch, Zoë Kravitz and Zoey Deutch; and the upcoming Apple series Black Bird with Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear.

