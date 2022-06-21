Revenge Porn Docuseries ‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’ Set At Netflix From ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ Producer Raw TV

EXCLUSIVE: A docuseries about one woman’s crusade against the self-styled ‘King of Revenge Porn’ is set to launch on Netflix.

The streamer has ordered three-part series The Most Hated Man on the Internet from Raw TV, the All3Media-backed production company behind vaunted true-crime docs including Don’t F**k with Cats and The Tinder Swindler.

The series will tell the story of a woman who went against Hunter Moore, a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” after after nude photos of her daughter were posted online.

Moore found fame in the early 2010s by founding IsAnyoneUp.com, a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub. The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every move.

The series, which launches on July 27, features exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the crusader who fought to take Moore down. It documents Moore’s comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter.

The series is executive produced by Alex Marengo, who has exec produced Netflix docs including Bad Sport and Killer Ratings, and Adam Hawkins. Rob Miller directs, Vikki Miller produces, Alice Duffy is assistant producer and Nimira Velji is line producer.

Marengo said, “I immediately saw that this story could make an utterly compelling series: a crusade for justice against all the odds wrapped up in a world of real-life and online depravity. Some reveled in it, others had their lives ruined. I am so proud of our uniquely talented team who turned the lens onto Hunter Moore and turned his victims into the ultimate winners by giving them their voices, silenced until now. It’s incredibly exciting to know that this important story for our times will reach a global audience when it debuts on Netflix.”