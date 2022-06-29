Relevant Promotes Alex Kahn To SVP And Expands Teams In Los Angeles And New York

EXCLUSIVE: Relevant has promoted Alex Kahn to Senior Vice President, Julia Scorupco to Junior Publicist and has added Alexa Tombs as a Senior Publicist in the New York Office.

“We are so proud to be expanding our company by both promoting from within, which has always been important to us, and by finding someone new who we feel is a perfect addition. Alex Kahn has been with us from the beginning and shares our unique vision. We are excited for her to continue to grow in her leadership role within the company. Alexa Tombs’ studio background offers a fresh perspective to our strategy and Julia Scorupco is one of the rising stars in our company.”

Kahn, who is based in New York, has been with Relevant since its inception and has led campaigns for clients including Saoirse Ronan, Margaret Qualley, Murray Bartlett, Jonathan Bailey, Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Zachary Quinto and Michael Gandolfini. Kahn moved to New York in 2011 to begin her career in public relations at Kaplow PR. There, she worked on clients such as Laura Mercier, mark., and Timex as an Account Executive before she made the transition to personal publicity in 2013.

Scorupco has been promoted to Junior Publicist in the Los Angeles office. She started with Relevant in September of 2020 working under partner Jessica Kolstad on clients including Lee Isaac Chung, Juno Temple, Jessie Buckley and Quincy Isaiah. Scoropco began her career in entertainment with internships at Warner Bros., Fremantle and Extra TV before joining Relevant.

Tombs will be a Senior Publicist in the New York office. Tombs has spent the past six years working in the Global Publicity department in the New York office at Warner Bros. During her time there, she worked on campaigns for A Star Is Born, Joker, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tenet and The Batman.

Nicole Caruso, Evelyn Karamanos and Jessica Kolstad formed Relevant in 2014 after working together for 15 years at Wolf-Kastler and Caruso at PMK prior to that. Their bi-coastal firm represents artists including Mahershala Ali, Elizabeth Banks, Timothee Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Kieran Culkin, Carey Mulligan, Pedro Pascal, Saoirse Ronan, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, Channing Tatum and Kristen Wiig.