ReDefine Expanding With New VFX & Animation Studio In Barcelona

EXCLUSIVE: Global VFX and animation firm ReDefine is set to open a new studio in Barcelona as part of its ongoing expansion. Part of the DNEG Group, ReDefine intends to build a substantial presence in the Spanish city to cater to demand from its global clients.

ReDefine Barcelona is led by Heads of Studio Jordi Cardus (Avengers: Endgame, Ready Player One) and Daniel Buhigas (John Wick 3: Parabellum, A Monster Calls); as well as Creative Director and VFX Supervisor Patric Roos (Avengers: Infinity War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2).

The Spanish studio, which is hiring now and slated to officially launch in September, will join the company’s other European studios in London and Sofia, Bulgaria; as well as its wider network of global studios across North America and India.

“I am thrilled to announce our latest ReDefine studio in the beautiful city of Barcelona,” said Managing Director Rohan Desai. “Spain’s film and television industry is booming, and there is a wealth of talent in the country that I hope will be as excited about our new studio as I am. Jordi, Dani and Patric each have impressive experience and credentials, and I am delighted that they will be heading up Barcelona, the twelfth studio in our global network.”

“Dani and I have spent our careers working in visual effects companies all over the world, so to set up a brand-new studio in our hometown of Barcelona is incredibly exciting to us,” said Cardus. Buhigas added, “Spain is fast becoming a key hub for international productions, and we look forward to our studio working on both local projects and international shows as part of ReDefine’s global network.”

ReDefine has recently delivered VFX work on projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+), Hustle (Netflix) and Halo (Paramount+).