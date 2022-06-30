Reba McEntire To Star With ‘Reba’ Alum Melissa Peterman In Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’

It will be a Reba reunion on the set of new Lifetime movie The Hammer. Reba McEntire will star with fellow Reba alum Melissa Peterman for the film inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker.

McEntire’s real-life partner Rex Linn (CSI: Miami) and Kay Shioma Metchie (Totally Normal) also star.

Per the logline, the film follows Kim Wheeler (played by McEntire, who also executive produces), an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the reigning judge dies under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname “The Hammer.” As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.

Linn stars as Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives, and Metchie is Vicky, the tough-talking bailiff who serves as Kim’s right hand and trusted friend.

The Hammer is McEntire’s second movie with Lifetime, following last year’s Reba McEntire’s Christmas in June.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer is produced by The Cartel and Pahrump Pictures with Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Anthony Fankhauser, Steven St. Arnaud and McEntire as executive producers. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden.

Reba aired for six seasons from 2001-07, the first five on the WB and the final season on the CW. Set in suburban Houston, Reba starred McEntire as wisecracking single mother Reba Nell Hart, whose dentist ex-husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her to marry young, ditzy Barbra Jean (Peterman), his dental hygienist.

McEntire and Peterman also worked together on CMT’s Working Class and Freeform’s Baby Daddy, and both recur on CBS’ Young Sheldon.