Rapper ‘Trouble’ Shot And Killed At Atlanta Apartment Complex, Was 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, aka Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers, Ga.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies said Trouble was lying on the ground outside the apartments when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Def Jam, Troubles record label, anounced his death on Instagram.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

Investigators say that no arrests have been made. However, they have warrants out for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, charging him with murder. It is unclear what the relationship was between Trouble and Jones.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011. It included the song “Bussin,” which has more than 2.7 million YouTube views.