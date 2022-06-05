‘Raised By Wolves’ Cast Rallies Fans To Save The Canceled Sci-Fi Drama

Another cancellation, another chance for fans to resuscitate a show from the dead.

That’s what’s happening to Raised By Wolves, the two-season sci-fi drama produced by Ridley Scott for HBO Max.

Though the Aaron Guzikowski-created drama was met by lukewarm reviews for its first season, critics praised the sophomore release, notching an 86% on RottenTomatoes and an 84 on Metacritic.

The series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Despite the second season turnaround – and an excruciating cliffhanger – Deadline revealed last week that HBO Max will not pursue a third season.

Abubaker Salim, one the show’s stars, announced the cancellation and went onto explain how there’s still hope for the show’s life, if there is a little help from the choir.

“As we speak, Scott Free [Productions] and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes,” Salim wrote. “I’m asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigor, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home.”

“So let’s give it a shot. Let’s give it our all. Let’s get that door finally open, and get the light we see of this show, flooding into other homes. That was a joke. But a serious one. #RenewRaisedByWolves,” Salim continued