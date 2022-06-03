‘Raised By Wolves’ Canceled By HBO Max After Two Seasons

There will not be a third season of Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves. HBO Max has canceled the sci-fi drama series after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b,” HBO Max said in a statement.

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

In season two, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

The news was earlier shared on Twitter by series star Abubakar Salim, in a pitch for a pickup of third season somewhere.

“It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner [Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max], that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves,” Salim said. “Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope.

“You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored,” the British actor continued. “The reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced [is] because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. As we speak, Scott Free [Productions] and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes — sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers…. So I’m asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigor, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home.”

Raised By Wolves was produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.