Rainn Wilson Signs With Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 has signed Rainn Wilson.
Wilson is Emmy-nominated and a SAG Award winner best known for his scene-stealing role as Dwight on The Office. He is currently in production on Geography of Bliss, a six-part travel docuseries in which he travels around the world to discover the happiest places on Earth. He can currently be seen in Jerry & Marge Go Large, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival and was released on Paramount+.
He also has AMC’s new series Dark Winds, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The series was just given a second-season renewal.
Rainn is also represented by UTA, attorney Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern and Shelter PR.
Wilson joins a roster of top Sugar23 talent that includes Keanu Reeves, Steven Soderbergh, Cary Fukunaga, Diane Lane, Leslye Headland, Rachel Bloom, Melissa Barrera, Jeremy Strong, Josh Gad and Sarah Cooper among others.
