Rage Against The Machine Joins Lizzo And Live Nation In Tour Proceeds Donations

The group said Friday night at a tour date and later on Instagram that it will donate nearly a half-million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.” Rage has raised $475,000 through the sale of charity tickets for their concerts at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Elkhorn, Wis. and United Center in Chicago, Ill.

EARLIER: The Roe v. Wade overturn by the Supreme Court is galvanizing the entertainment industry, and singer Lizzo is leading the charge, announcing today that she'll contribute to the fight.Lizzo said on social media that she'll donate $500,000 of her upcoming "Special Tour" money to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation, the tour's promoter, will match that total, making for a $1 million total donation. The donation by Live Nation is its second in two months. In May, it teamed with Harry Styles to lobby for gun violence prevention. As part of that, $1 million in proceeds from the tour will be donated, with Live Nation matching.