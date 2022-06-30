Producers Guild Opens Submissions For Second Annual PGA Create Program

The Producers Guild of America has announced that applications are now open for a new scripted cycle of PGA Create, a multi-day lab for emerging and mid-career creative producers from underrepresented backgrounds, which launched in 2021.

PGA Create was conceived for producers with film or TV projects in active development, financing or packaging. The upcoming scripted cycle of the program will take place in November, with a documentary cycle to follow next spring.

Each PGA Create Fellow participates in a multi-day, immersive lab during which they hear from subject experts on topics of relevance to advancing their specific projects, also receiving an opportunity to present themselves and their projects to an invited industry audience, including a range of PGA’s established creative producers, who serve as advisors and mentors. All Scripted and Documentary Fellows will be invited to participate in an in-person joint PGA Create Forum held during PGA’s annual Produced By Conference next summer. Fellows will also have the ability to participate in special programming and career sustainability modules over the course of a year. The program is open to those outside of the Guild, with applications for the scripted cycle open now through July 22.

Last year’s inaugural PGA Create program drove the desired results, with five of 35 Fellows becoming members of the Guild and one receiving the Producers Mark for an upcoming documentary release. And on the heels of a successful first year, which drew a swell of applicants and ultimately, a cohort of 35 fellows, Google will return as the program’s lead sponsor.

“Google is fully committed to supporting diverse and underrepresented voices, and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with the Producers Guild and the PGA Create program, and of course, meeting the next cohort of impressive participants,” said Google’s entertainment partnerships lead, Elle Roth-Brunet.

“PGA Create proves that supplying emerging producers with the right tools and guidance can create amazing results,” said Tonya Lewis Lee and Lori McCreary, Chairs of PGA’s One Guild initiative through which the program was developed. “One Guild puts into action the Producers Guild’s commitment to inclusive membership, employment, content, and authentic depictions. We are immensely grateful for the generous support of Google in building PGA Create into an invaluable community that unites and supports the next generation of vibrant creative producers.”

“PGA Create represents an exciting opportunity for the Guild to nurture the next generation of creative producers,” added Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “Through Google’s generous partnership, we can unlock incredible potential and teach the art and craft of producing in an intimate and impactful way. We’re proud to launch the second year of PGA Create on the heels of such a rewarding first year.”

The PGA’s partnership with Google was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, which represents the latter company.