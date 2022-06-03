Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sideshow & Janus Films Take Domestic On Dardenne Brothers’ ‘Tori And Lokita’ – Cannes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Magnum P.I.' Might Be Rescued By NBC & USA Network Following CBS Cancellation
Read the full story

United Family: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Join Royals For Platinum Jubilee Cathedral Service

Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service. BBC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first official appearance at celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined other members of the royal family for a thanksgiving service in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to mark the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

Two high-profile figures were missing from the ceremony. The Queen announced yesterday she would be withdrawing from the event after experiencing discomfort during Thursday’s celebrations, while her second son, Prince Andrew, had tested positive for Covid and would also be absent from the service.

The Queen was represented by her eldest son Prince Charles, who had delighted TV audiences with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, the previous evening, making a cameo appearance in long-running British soap EastEnders.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad