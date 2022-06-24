NBA Draft Scores In Ratings For ABC On Thursday; ‘MasterChef Junior’ Cooks Up More Eyeballs

ABC’s primetime telecast of the 2022 NBA Draft notched a 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demo Thursday, while a repeat of Young Sheldon on CBS was the night’s highest-rated scripted show.

According to fast affiliate ratings from Nielsen, 1.77 million viewers tuned into the draft on ABC, which carried the first round live from Barclays Center in New York; ESPN simulcast the event and aired both the first and second rounds. But it wasn’t the night’s most-watched programming on the broadcast nets — that went to Young Sheldon at 3.40 million. A repeat of the canceled United States of Al was the night’s second most watched program at 2.66 million.

Only two series aired originals Thursday: MasterChef Junior on Fox and Walker on CW. The former unscripted show posted a 0.4 in 18-49, up nearly 38% from the previous week ,for its 9 p.m. airing. Walker, however, was down 9% to a 0.1 rating and 860,000 viewers.