‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Coming In July To HBO Max

The next evolution of the Pretty Little Liars franchise is about to drop on HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will debut its ten-episode season on July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.

Executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the dark, teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A — a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.

Here’s the official description: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new generation of Liars. The drama also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard that are published by Alloy Entertainment.