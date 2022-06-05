President Joe Biden To Be Interviewed Live In-Studio By Jimmy Kimmel On ABC-TV

Biden’s interview will air on Kimmel’s Wednesday, June 8 show, which is on ABC at 11:35 PT/10:35 Central. The show will be taped at 5 PM in Los Angeles.

Although it’s his first live appearance on a late night show, it’s not Biden’s first late night interview. Biden made his first appearance as president on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in December in a virtual guest spot. President Barack Obama in 2009 started the trend of sitting presidents appearing on the late night circuit.

The news was announced by Kimmel during today’s Game 2 Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night on ABC.

Biden has been cautious, controlling, and sparing in talking to the media, often being hustled away by staffers eager to avoid one of his famous “gaffes” when speaking extemporaneously. Kimmel, a staunch liberal, isn’t expected to push any hot buttons.

The president is in Los Angeles that day for the Summit of the Americas, a political gathering of nations in North, South and Central America to discuss mutual interests and concerns.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as the show’s executive producers. Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.